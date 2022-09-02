Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Ganesh visarjan.

The event was hosted by Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Deepika sat on a bench as she watched the festivities while Ranvee danced to Deva Shree Ganesha.

Businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family participated in Ganesh visarjan on Thursday evening along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The two rode in a truck that was heavily adorned with marigold flowers with the younger Ambanis. Deepika remained sat on a bench as she watched the festivities while Ranveer danced to the joyous music.

In a video, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing to the Agneepath song Deva Shree Ganesha while wearing a white kuta-pyjama. Heavy earrings and a drape across her shoulders are visible on Deepika as she wears a cream salwar outfit.

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani can both be spotted wearing printed shararas. There are several men wearing orange kurtas and masks surrounding the open-sided, back of the truck. In the video, you can also see the Ambani home’s decor.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika appeared together at the Filmfare Awards, which were hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Deepika presented Ranveer Singh with the best actor trophy on stage.

Deepika kept things simple in a blue blouse and jeans, while Ranveer performed on stage to his song Khalibali and walked the red carpet wearing a red suit.

Ranveer earned the prize for his work in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama, 83, which Deepika also co-produced. In the movie, Ranveer portrayed cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi Bhatia.

Deepika recently also shared a post of appreciation for Ranveer on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him holding the trophy, Deepika wrote, “Simply the best. Better than all the rest. @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer’s most recent film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, had poor box office results. For his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he has finished filming. Cirkus, a comedy film starring Rohit Shetty, is also in the works for Ranveer.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have wrapped the filming for their film Pathaan. She has been collaborating with Prabhas on Project K, and she signed Fighter with Hrithik Roshan as her co-star.