Deepika Padukone was seen at Mumbai airport with her mother on Thursday night.

Despite recent hospitalisation rumours, Deepika appeared healthy and happy.

She had to be taken to the hospital earlier this year while filming in Hyderabad for her next project, Project K.

Deepika Padukone was seen travelling with her mother, Despite news of her hospitalisation. She appeared healthy and happy at her most recent sighting, according to fans.

Actress Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance despite recent hospitalisation rumours. She was photographed arriving at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night.

She was travelling with her mother, Ujjala Padukone, when they took off for an unidentified location.

Deepika can be seen exiting her car in a video. She combined a striped sweater with denim and boots and a black high-neck top underneath.

She wore a face mask and had her hair tied back. Deepika took a brief moment to pause and pose for the cameras before walking through the terminal gate.

Deepika had to be hospitalised to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai earlier this week.

The star reportedly endured a number of tests for over half a day while whining about her discomfort. Fans were concerned about her despite news that she is now healthier.

On seeing Deepika, fans extended their love with get-well-soon messages. A user commented on the video, “I think she will be going US for heart treatment… She was suffering some heart disease. Get well soon.” “She’s with her mom,” added a fan.

Deepika Padukone reportedly had to be taken to the hospital earlier this year while she was filming in Hyderabad for her next Project K movie with Prabhas. Her heart rate is thought to have risen.

She reportedly stayed at Kamineni Hospital for a health checkup after the event, according to reports. Deepika, however, has not yet verified either rumour.

In Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika was most recently seen. Her subsequent appearance would be in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s homecoming film after a four-year absence.