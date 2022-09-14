Deepika Padukone shares a quote that leaves fans curious

Deepika Padukone posted a series of images from the Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022.

She walked the runway alongside her husband Ranveer Singh to promote the line by Manish Malhotra.

The actress was seen wearing a stunning off-white lehenga and matching outfit.

Advertisement

The most recent mysterious Instagram post from Deepika Padukone has us scratching our heads. Deepika has made a name for herself as one of the biggest stars in entertainment. She has won people over with her charming demeanour and sense of style in addition to acting. In relation to that, she posted a number of pictures on her social media accounts tonight showing off her stunning ensemble at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, where she walked the runway alongside her husband Ranveer Singh to promote the line by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

But the penultimate slide, which includes a mysterious quote, has our interest. We wonder what Deepika is alluding to there.

A few hours ago, Deepika posted several images from the Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022 on her Instagram page. The Pathaan actress was pictured wearing a stunning off-white lehenga with a skirt that was richly embroidered and a matching shirt that had golden accents. She wore a smoky eye, bare glossy lips, and a dewy glow, showcasing her prowess in the beauty department. She added only a few similar earrings and rings to her basic accessory collection, leaving her hair in an unconventional messy style that added a modern touch to her ethnic appearance.

The slide on the series of images, nevertheless, has our whole attention. Deepika provided a thought-provoking quotation. “Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, Deepika has a number of intriguing initiatives in the works for her professional life. She will soon be featured in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s eagerly awaited action film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in addition to this. Alongside Prabhas, Deepika will appear in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. Additionally, she is working on the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi version of The Intern.

Also Read Deepika Padukone makes brief appearance as Jal Astra Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji's crowning achievement, has generated much anticipation since its announcement....