Photographs of Deepika Padukone from the Mumbai airport.

She carried off a laid-back, cool airport look.

The actress added a Louis Vuitton bag to her ensemble.

Without a doubt, Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most fashionable actresses. The diva’s sartorial selections, whether for a celebrity-studded event or a casual day out, never let fashion admirers down. She also made a striking entrance on Tuesday at the Mumbai airport.

The Piku actress was photographed today at the airport. She was beaming as she strutted her super-cool style for the paparazzi. She had killer airport style and oozed a casual-chic attitude. The actress appeared in public wearing a white blouse over a timeless pair of blue jeans. However, Deepika gave the normally plain separates a glossy avatar with her remarkable styling techniques.

Deepika donned a white top with a plunging neckline. She wore it with a pair of blue, folded-hem ankle-length jeans. The actress covered up with a beige-colored coat over the separates. The sharply tailored dress has side slits and pointed collars. We may note that this coat also gave the otherwise casual outfit a powerful, assertive vibe.

Deepika accessorised the look with a Louis Vuitton tote purse and a pair of brown heels. She chose a minimal pair of golden hoops and natural makeup to finish her outfit. With an LV bag, Deepika Padukone finished off her appearance.

