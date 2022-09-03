Demi Lovato is not rushing her relationship with new beau Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes made their relationship official on singer’s 30th birthday in August.

The couple met while working together on Lovato’s latest album, Heart Attack.

Source shared that both the lovebirds have “a lot in common” including their sobriety journeys.

Advertisement

According to reports, Demi Lovato is taking her time in her relationship with new beau Jordan Lutes because she has been duped before. On the singer’s 30th birthday in August of this year, the Heart Attack hitmaker and the Canadian musician made their relationship official with a special Instagram post that Lutes penned for Lovato.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, “Demi loves that Jute$ is humorous, she is really into his vibe, and they have a ball together.”

They were put in touch by acquaintances who knew each other, and because Demi’s previous relationship ended so tragically, they have been dating cautiously.

The source continued, “Demi genuinely likes Jute$ but has been played before so she’s taking her time getting to know him.

The source said, “Demi’s pals are genuinely delighted for her. “When she’s with him, she actually laughs all the time.”

Demi now feels content and fulfilled, a different insider previously told People Magazine. “It’s a good life. Her confidence and respect from [Jutes] have been quite beneficial.”

Advertisement

According to the second source, the two of them have “a lot in common,” including the fact that they are both working toward sobriety.

The two fell in love while collaborating on Lovato’s most recent album.

Also Read Demi Lovato says ‘young females’ shouldn’t date ‘older men’ Demi Lovato says "young girls" shouldn't date "older men" because it's not...