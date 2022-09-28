Denmark Queen Margrethe II decides to streamlines monarchy

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark streamlines monarchy.

According to the palace, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has “discontinued” addressing her second son’s children as “His/Her Highness.”

The decision by the Queen to apparently remove the princely title from her second son in order to streamline the monarchy has stunned everyone.

The Queen of Denmark, according to the statement, wishes her four grandchildren to be free from the obligations that a formal association with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution entails.

According to a statement, Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark wishes her four grandchildren to be free from the obligations that a formal relationship with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution entails. She wants her grandchildren to be able to “create their own lives.”

Beginning on January 1, 2023, the offspring of Prince Joachim, her second son, shall be referred to as His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat.

The positions of all four grandkids, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, remain unchanged in the succession. They are now in positions seven through ten in the succession.

