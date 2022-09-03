Did Amber Heard took advantage of Johnny Depp at his worst?

Doug Stanhope, a close friend of Johnny Depp, called Amber Heard a “manipulator” who exploited the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in his lowest moments.

According to Depp’s friend, the marriage between the Aquaman actress and Johnny Depp was “poison,” as he revealed in his book No Encore for the Donkey.

After the passing of his mother Betty Sue Palmer, Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard made an effort to manipulate him.

On May 20, 2016, Betty passed away in Los Angeles, California.

When testifying in a defamation case, Johnny explained to the judge how the passing of his mother led him to decide he and Amber Heard should get a divorce.

Advertisement

In the book, Doug Stanhope who is an author and stand-up comedian, said “Depp’s wife, Amber Heard, seemed, I assume using this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even more, and harder.”