Did Queen Elizabeth II ruled over Pakistan for 4 years?

The role of Pakistan’s queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch, was primarily ceremonial.

She refrained from meddling in the nation’s politics, though, as the monarch of Pakistan.

The Pakistani government spent almost Rs482,000 for the queen’s coronation.

Advertisement

A little-known fact about the late Queen Elizabeth II is that she ruled Pakistan for four years without meddling in the nation’s affairs.

The role of Pakistan’s queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch, was primarily ceremonial. Furthermore, any of her governor generals might carry out her tasks.

Additionally, the Pakistani government spent almost Rs482,000 for the queen’s coronation, which the former prime minister Muhammad Ali Bogra defended by saying

“Pakistan being a member of the Commonwealth “has to fall in line with other sisters’ Dominions on such occasions”.

Also Read Pakistani Celebrities Express Condolences Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Queen dies at the age of 96 Pakistani celebrities extends their condolences...

She refrained from meddling in the nation’s politics, though, as the monarch of Pakistan.

Advertisement

The Diplomat gave the 1953 removal of Prime Minister Sir Khawaja Nazimuddin for attempting to preserve the power of balance between the two wings of Pakistan by then Governor-General Sir Ghulam Muhammad as an illustration. The “fired premier” begged the queen to intercede in order to overturn this choice, but she refused.

Ayesha Jalal, a history professor at Tufts University, referred to Lilibeth as a “non-controversial figure in South Asia.” since she strictly avoided interfering with Pakistan and India’s political decisions despite their loud animosity toward colonialism.

“It’s “remarkable” that the queen “was not a controversial figure in the otherwise fairly dense annals of South Asian anti-colonial nationalism,” adding “good PR [public relations],” is the reason behind it, the eminent professor told.

After Pakistan approved a republican constitution in 1956, her rule over the nation came to an end.

It is important to note that the newly independent nation spent a total of nine years under the reign of several British heads of state.

Also Read Chairman, CEO Axact & BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh extends condolence over death of Queen Elizabeth Chairman and CEO Axact and BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh expressed sorrow...