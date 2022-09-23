Advertisement
Edition: English
Did you know how much Atif Aslam earns from Bollywood songs?
  • Atif Aslam has won numerous honours in the professional world, including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
  • In 2020, he was listed among Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars.
  • The singer of Aadat recently appeared on Ahmed Ali Butt’s show Super Over.
One of Lollywood and Bollywood’s best playback singers, Atif Aslam has amassed a sizable fortune from his chart-topping songs in addition to having powerful vocals and a charming smile.

The singer of Aadat recently made an appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt’s show Super Over, where he answered a question from the host Ahmed Ali Butt on his revenues from the discography.

Butt asked the singer of Hona Tha Pyaar to dispel the popular belief in Bollywood that the money made from his two hit songs, Tu Jaane Na and Dil Diyan Gallan, outpaced Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Mohammed Rafi’s entire earnings.

The performer of Main Agar remarked,  “Those who collect the revenues must know the answer to your question. Moreover, I think that those superstars’ libraries were immense and if you were to calculate their revenues, it would equate to today’s except for the fact that the value may be underestimated in comparison to the current.”

Aslam has won numerous honours in the professional world, including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. In 2020, he was listed among Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars.

