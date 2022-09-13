Did you know that Jemima Goldsmith is ‘half Pakistani’

Jemima Goldsmith made an unexpected declaration at a Toronto international film festival.

She disclosed that she, her children, and herself are “half Pakistani.”

What's Love Got to Do With It? private screening will also be auctioned off to aid Pakistan's flood victims.

Jemima Goldsmith ex-wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan made an unexpected declaration at a Toronto international film festival.

Goldsmith spoke about her movie What's Love Got to Do With It as she was present at the awards ceremony. She disclosed that she, her children, and herself are "half Pakistani."

“All the characters in the film are definitely people I’ve met along the way.” Writer and producer @Jemima_Khan shares what inspired her to write the film at the World Premiere of WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/HDlsJTRgJM — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2022

When questioned about the sources of her inspiration for the film, Goldsmith provided these responses. She claimed that she spent ten years living in Pakistan, where her sons were also born. According to Jemima, the Pakistani culture she experienced while living there served as inspiration for the film.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? private screening will also be auctioned off, according to Goldsmith. to aid Pakistan’s flood victims.

In 1993, Goldsmith married Khan, who was 43 at the time. She was only 21. After Khan entered politics, a political smear campaign against her caused the marriage to deteriorate. The children moved in with their mother, Goldsmith, after the parents split up.

