Die hard fan of BTS Jungkook cross all limits on his birthday

Jungkook, the “Golden Maknae” of BTS, recently turned 25.

One fan proposed to her idol in front of a large crowd.

A musician assisted the fan by playing the tune “Dueo de ti” in the background as shown in the video.

Advertisement

On the birthday of BTS Jungkook, a fan went beyond to profess her love for the celebrity on American streets.

Jungkook, the “Golden Maknae” of BTS, recently turned 25 and received gifts and well wishes from fans all around the world.

While all the fans went above and above, one fan defied all rules and proposed to her idol in front of a large crowd.

In the images making the rounds on social media, the girl is pictured bending down in front of a large crowd and proposing marriage to the cardboard Jungkook.

According to Koreaboo, the unidentified die-hard fan was dressed in light-colored jeans, a black T-shirt, and a black hat.

While onlookers continued to see the performance taking place on a public street, her pals could be seen in the background supporting her and encouraging her love for her idol.

Advertisement

A musician also assisted the fan by playing the tune “Dueo de ti” in the background as shown in the video.

As soon as the Tiktok user submitted the video to his account, it quickly gained a lot of comments and likes.

Also Read Ryan Jhun lauds singer Lee Ji-Eun for her thoughtful conduct Working with Lee Ji-Eun first made producer Ryan Jhun anxious. He anticipated...