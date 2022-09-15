‘Disgraceful’: Anger over ‘shameful’ Celtic football attack on Queen

After the Premier League matches were postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Champions League football resumed on Wednesday.

After carrying placards that read “f*** the Crown” during Celtic’s Champions League match versus Shakhtar Donetsk, fans generated fury. All UK teams, whether at home or abroad, were allowed to observe a minute of silence in honor of the monarch.

However, the Celtic game did not observe a moment of silence in Poland, and during the first minutes of play, a banner reading “F*** the Crown” was raised at the Celtic end.

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle “under no obligation” to obey royal tradition A royal authority recently defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, saying that...

Another banner said “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan”, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

Advertisement

The away fans also chanted “If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands” during the game in Warsaw.

In remembrance of the Queen, players for both Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk wore black armbands, and the Ukrainian team was given permission to show anti-war messages on screens in Legia Warsaw’s stadium.