One of the bravest actresses in the Hindi film business is Disha Patani.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey, and went on to provide numerous more.

The actress is renowned for carving out a place in fashion in addition to her film roles.

Advertisement

One of the bravest actresses in the Hindi film business is Disha Patani. She made her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey, and went on to provide numerous more. The actress is renowned for carving out a place in fashion in addition to her film roles. The Baaghi 2 actress is renowned for having a trim figure and a slender frame. She never misses an opportunity to heat things up on Instagram, setting the bar for beauty and fitness.

Now, the 30-year-old actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture of herself basking in the sun in a white bikini flaunting her perfectly toned body with sea in the background.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Advertisement

On the professional front, the actress most recently appeared in the Mohit Suri- and Ekta Kapoor-produced film Ek Villain Returns. Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor were also featured in the film.

In addition to this, Disha will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. A sequel to Malang, the film she and Aditya Roy Kapur co-wrote, has also been confirmed. We are eager to watch Disha on the big screen as it appears she will have a very busy year.

Also Read Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to have broken up Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's break-up hit headlines earlier this week. Krishna...