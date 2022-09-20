Advertisement
Disney considers delaying release of Black Panther 2 in theaters

Disney considers delaying release of Black Panther 2 in theaters

  • Disney may never be released in theatres in France.
  • The reason cited is the strict French law on theatrical release.
  • It responded to the French law.
Disney might never be shown in theatres there, according to Booska-P, because of France’s rigorous movie release regulations.

The rigorous French theatrical release regulation, which imposes a gap of 17 months between theatrical release and availability on streaming services that essentially charge for a month, is given as the justification.

As a result of this rule, no Phase 4 MCU films are now available on Disney+ in France.

After a movie opens in theatres, Disney+ typically makes it available for four months.

This restriction is thought to have been put in place to help free-to-air broadcasters air content first.

However, in response to the French law, Disney responded: “The media timeline forces us to evaluate our theatrical releases film by film. We have not yet made a decision on the release of Black Panther.”

Previously, the law required this to make clear that the upcoming animated picture, Stranger World, will only be available on Disney+ and not in French theatres.

On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theatres.

