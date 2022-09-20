Disney considers delaying release of Black Panther 2 in theaters

Disney may never be released in theatres in France.

The reason cited is the strict French law on theatrical release.

Disney might never be shown in theatres there, according to Booska-P, because of France’s rigorous movie release regulations.

The rigorous French theatrical release regulation, which imposes a gap of 17 months between theatrical release and availability on streaming services that essentially charge for a month, is given as the justification.

As a result of this rule, no Phase 4 MCU films are now available on Disney+ in France.

After a movie opens in theatres, Disney+ typically makes it available for four months.

This restriction is thought to have been put in place to help free-to-air broadcasters air content first.

However, in response to the French law, Disney responded: “The media timeline forces us to evaluate our theatrical releases film by film. We have not yet made a decision on the release of Black Panther.”

Previously, the law required this to make clear that the upcoming animated picture, Stranger World, will only be available on Disney+ and not in French theatres.

On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theatres.

