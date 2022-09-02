Divya Dutta celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her close people

On Instagram, actor Divya Dutta posted pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Along with her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, legendary actor Shabana Azmi, actor Anup Soni, and many others, the photos also included Shabana Azmi.

Shefali Shah, an actor, commented on the images Divya provided.

Advertisement

On Instagram, actor Divya Dutta posted pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Along with her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, legendary actor Shabana Azmi, actor Anup Soni, and many others, the photos also included Shabana Azmi. Shefali Shah, an actor, commented on the images Divya provided.

Divya noted in a series of photos she shared with friends of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration:“Ghar, dost, Bappa. Dil ek dum khush (My house, my friends, and my Bappa. My heart is very happy).” She is wearing a pink and golden saree in the shots. Shabana may be seen conversing with Javed in one photo while sitting on a sofa with Anup Soni and actor Rajesh Tailang in another. She posed for photos with renowned actor Saurabh Shukla in one and actor Achint Kaur in the other.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

Advertisement

Also Read KRK says it is unfair to troll Ananya Panday on national TV Ananya Panday found unexpected support in Kamal R Khan, but not without...

How wonderful, the actor Shefali Shah wrote in response to Divya’s post. “Love your saree, where is it from?” remarked a fan. Another remarked, “So many well-known faces in these photos.” One more person commented, “Very nice.”

On social media, many Bollywood stars posted pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Actress Sara Ali Khan posted a couple images on Instagram of herself and her mother, actress Amrita Singh, welcoming Bappa to their home. Sara captioned the picture, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya #duttacharaja.”

The actor Tara Sutaria also posted a photo from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She threw down a picture asking Lord Ganesha for his blessings. She posted “Ganpati Bappa Morya” with pink heart emojis to her Instagram Stories. Tara appeared in the photo dressed in white ethnic attire.

Also Read Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another clip Anushrut, a cute little boy whose haircut video went viral, has come...

Numerous television actors celebrated the event and posted pictures on social media, including Tejaswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Bharti Singh, among others.