Doctor: Queen Elizabeth II passed away from a broken heart

Dr. Deb Cohen-Jones contends that the Queen was grieving the loss of her husband.

The loss of Prince Philip would have caused her severe stress, peaking her cortisol levels.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II’s health has gotten worse since the unfortunate death of her husband Prince Philip in 2021.

On Thursday, the 96-year-old Queen passed away “peacefully” in Balmoral. Dr. Deb Cohen-Jones, an Australian general practitioner, contends that the Queen was grieving the loss of her husband.

The doctor told, “There is no strict science around it. But it’s definitely an observed phenomenon.”

“It’s more about losing your ‘will’ than it is about your health in some ways.

“From a physiological point of view, the loss of Prince Philip would have caused her severe stress, peaking her cortisol levels, and leaving her body to deal with that,” she explained.

Meanwhile, heart surgeon Nikki Stamp told: “What we know is that for some people the stress of losing a loved one, or any kind of stressful event in your life, does precipitate a whole bunch of reactions in the physical body as well as in your mind that can cause disease and sometimes cause someone to pass away.”

“It’s certainly something that we’re discovering more and more lately,” the doctor added.

