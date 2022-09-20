Does Brahmastra succeed or fail? Discussing details of box office

Brahmastra has reportedly made 360 crore in international box office receipts.

That’s a significant sum for a Hindi picture this year.

The Kashmir Files is a true blockbuster, but Brahmastra is still up for debate.

Advertisement

Several things have been spoken, published, tweeted, and discussed regarding Brahmastra Part One-box Shiva’s office earnings.

The movie has reportedly made 360 crore in international box office receipts, according to its own producers.

That’s a significant sum—the largest for a Hindi picture this year. However, a lot of people are hesitant to declare the movie a success.

For them, the film’s colossal 410-crore budget is the rider. It makes sense—how can a movie be considered successful if the producers don’t get their money back? I’ll try to make this case more understandable by outlining the factors that determine whether a movie will be a smash, a flop, or fall somewhere in between.

Let’s start by taking a look at the raw data. Brahmastra had made 220 crore nett in all Indian languages as of Monday night, day 11 after its premiere.

The movie also made roughly 80 crore nett in foreign sales, bringing its total worldwide earnings to a tidy 300 crore net.

Advertisement

The amount is less than the gross collection because it does not include the government-imposed entertainment and service taxes.

The actual amount the industry makes is always the nett collection.

Now comes the challenging part. Even if two movies gross the same amount of money, that doesn’t necessarily indicate they are both equally successful.

The Kashmir Files, which was just four months old when Brahmastra was launched, serves as the best comparable in this instance.

The movie’s nett earnings were roughly 290 crore (gross: 340 crore), which is almost the same as Brahmastra’s.

The production budget for The Kashmir Files, however, was only 15 crore, compared to 410 crore for Brahmastra.

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files is a true blockbuster as a result, but Brahmastra is still up for debate. Let it finish its course, and we’ll watch to see where it goes.

The budget of a movie is crucial in deciding its standing, to put it simply. The budget does have a significant impact in deciding a film’s standing at the box office, according to trade expert Atul Mohan.

For a movie to be considered successful, its box office gross must exceed its landing cost. Depending on how much less it has made, it might be referred to as anything from below average to a flop if it does worse.

Similar to this, whether a movie is a superhit or a blockbuster depends on how much more money it makes than it costs.

The recovery of a movie is the amount that is made after the landing cost. To put it simply, a movie must recover at least one of its costs to be considered a success.

For a movie, the phrase “landing cost” refers to every penny that the producers spent on it, including the production budget, the publicity budget, and other incidentals.

Advertisement

The issue is that producers seldom ever make such data public, therefore one must rely on sources.

The production budget for Brahmastra is typically cited as being 410 crore in reports and sources.

The budget of the movie, according to additional sources like Andhra Box Office and Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts, is 650 crore.

Could that be the price of landing? Nobody else outside Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji knows!

The film’s lead, Ranbir Kapoor, recently claimed that the budget was divided into three parts, which has only served to further the uncertainty.

There are three parts of Brahmastra Part One-Shiva. Ranbir claimed in a recent interview that the three films share the film’s VFX expenditure.

Advertisement

According to Ranbir, who spoke to Dainik Bhaskar, “The assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films.”

Even though there is no official source, it is believed that Brahmastra’s VFX budget is in the neighbourhood of 100 crore. If that is the case, the budget for this movie must be reduced by $50 to $70 crore.

Accordingly, the whole budget for Part One is somewhere between 350 and 600 crore, depending on whom you believe.

There you have it, then. For Brahmastra to be deemed successful, movie must gross between 350 and 600 crore.

Only four Hindi films—none of which were in the pandemic—have ever made more than 600 crore net.

Advertisement

The 350-crore number appears to be very attainable nonetheless. By the time the movie’s run is over, it ought to be a success if the lower estimate is correct. Any higher will be challenging.

No matter what most websites may want to call it, Brahmastra is not a hit right now. Given that it is still profitable, it might eventually become one.

But it depends on what its actual landing cost is, which is a closely-kept secret, whether it does so or not. Everyone should think it is a success, according to the creators.

After all, perception is a game in film. The movie has succeeded in drawing a crowd to the theatres, albeit not as many as it would have liked.

Many have suggested that if the first instalment wasn’t successful, the crew wouldn’t make the (announced) sequel. The unfortunate reality is that a movie’s producers can still make money even if it is a box office dud.

It was Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Despite being a box office failure, it brought up enough cash for part 3. This is due to the fact that a movie’s revenue isn’t just derived from box office success in the twenty-first century.

Advertisement

Additionally, they make money from music, streaming, and satellite rights, as well as a little amount from merchandise. According to industry insiders, Brahmastra will profit from these four channels between 150 and 200 crore.

The producers will ultimately turn a profit on the movie even if it might not even be a hit when you add it to the box office receipts.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor explains Brahmastra’s massive budget Brahmastra was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year...