Does Camila Cabello miss Shawn Mendes, her ex-boyfriend?

Fans have not stopped talking about Camila Cabello’s difficult time since it was shown on Tuesday’s episode.

When the 25-year-old new coach realized that Tanner Hower, 29, of Huntington Beach, California, was singing Mercy, the 2016 hit song by Shawn, 24, she acted shocked.

“Is that mine?” Shawn, are you there? Who couldn’t see Tanner during his Blind Auditions performance, Camila was questioned.

I assumed that was Shawn, Camila commented as Tanner carried on singing.

Tanner’s appearance on The Voice was initially acknowledged by Camila, who declined to turn around.

I asked myself, “Is Shawn on stage right now?,” Camila acknowledged.

Woah, woah. That’s fantastic because you know him best, Tanner added.

“I know him better than anyone else in this room,” I said. But you sound a little bit too much like him, which is why I didn’t turn around. He obviously has a fantastic voice. Camila declared, “I adore this song.”

However, she continued, “I would be intrigued if you could just kind of stand out when you pick your coach.”

“I really adore what you’re saying, but I genuinely admire Shawn as an artist and I see myself in that lane.” I greatly appreciate it. I’ll try to stand out more,’ Tanner promised Camila.

In July 2019, Camila and Shawn commenced dating. Last November, they made their breakup public.

