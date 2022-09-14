Does Syed Jibran Regret Opting for an Acting Career Over Medical Career?

Syed Jibran is a Pakistani actor.

Syed Jibran, a Pakistani actor who has been in a number of critically acclaimed dramas and motion pictures, recently took part in an interview with Maliha Rehman.”

Syed Jibran responded, “I did MBBS but now I’m doing acting and owning a restaurant, when asked if he regrets choosing acting over a profession as a doctor. My mother regrets the fact that I chose acting over a medical degree, but I don’t. My mother still wishes I was a doctor, but you chose a difficult life, and, to be honest, I enjoy leading a difficult life.

Jibran continued, “Now that she is aware of my love for acting and my passion for my job, she is silent. However, at the beginning of my career, when I would arrive late after a busy day, she would scold me and tell me to quit doing this profession.

