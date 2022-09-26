Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Don’t Worry Darling lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors
Don’t Worry Darling lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors

Don’t Worry Darling lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors

Articles
Advertisement
Don’t Worry Darling lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors

Advertisement
  • Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have denied any split rumors.
  • The pair were spotted cuddling passionately on a date night in New York City.
  • Couple fell in love while filming. Don’t Worry Darling.
Advertisement

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have denied any split rumours! Fans have been speculating for weeks that the couple, who fell in love while filming Don’t Worry Darling, may have broken up because they haven’t been seen together as much during DWD promotions.

This was notably theorised during their presence at the opulent, scandal-filled Venice Film Festival for the film’s debut.

However, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have quickly put an end to the breakup rumours after being photographed showing off their PDA on a romantic date night in New York City.

Styles and Wilde are captured in pictures obtained by a leading magazine cuddling passionately in the streets of New York.

The Ex-One Direction member was having animated chats while wrapping a reassuring arm across the shoulders of his ladylove. Harry looked dashing with a white shirt, baggy blue trousers, a cream blazer, and white sneakers while maintaining a casual cool style. Olivia, on the other hand, looked lovely in a white t-shirt, ripped loose jeans, a black jacket, colourful sneakers, and simple gold earrings.

Also Read

Olivia Wilde says Shia LaBeouf offered her an ultimatum and she ‘chose’ F. Pugh
Olivia Wilde says Shia LaBeouf offered her an ultimatum and she ‘chose’ F. Pugh

Olivia Wilde says that Shia LaBeouf gave her an "ultimatum" to choose...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story