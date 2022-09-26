Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have denied any split rumors.

The pair were spotted cuddling passionately on a date night in New York City.

Couple fell in love while filming. Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have denied any split rumours! Fans have been speculating for weeks that the couple, who fell in love while filming Don’t Worry Darling, may have broken up because they haven’t been seen together as much during DWD promotions.

This was notably theorised during their presence at the opulent, scandal-filled Venice Film Festival for the film’s debut.

However, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have quickly put an end to the breakup rumours after being photographed showing off their PDA on a romantic date night in New York City.

Styles and Wilde are captured in pictures obtained by a leading magazine cuddling passionately in the streets of New York.

The Ex-One Direction member was having animated chats while wrapping a reassuring arm across the shoulders of his ladylove. Harry looked dashing with a white shirt, baggy blue trousers, a cream blazer, and white sneakers while maintaining a casual cool style. Olivia, on the other hand, looked lovely in a white t-shirt, ripped loose jeans, a black jacket, colourful sneakers, and simple gold earrings.

