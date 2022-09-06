Dr. Shola criticises the royal family to support Meghan Markle

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu blasted the Royal Family for their treatment of Meghan Markle.

She said they are part of the “I don’t like Meghan brigade.”

The royal family will likely have to swallow its pride and act better in the future.

Dr. Shola, a political and women’s rights activist, vigorously defended Meghan Markle and blasted the Royal Family for their “poor” treatment of the Duchess.

The royal family will likely have it difficult, according to Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, according to her, are “successfully proving” that it is possible to “live a life of service” outside of the “suffocating limits, outmoded rules, and inflexible structures of the royal institution.”

She “I rather suspect the Royal Family is part of the “I don’t like Meghan Markle brigade.” Consequently, it will be challenging for it to swallow its pride, admit that it handled Meghan’s entrance and subsequent departure poorly, and act better in the future.

In contrast, Dr. Shola predicted that “Palace sources” and “royal experts” would be briefing against the pair on their trip for the I newspaper.

“Will the Royal Family learn from Harry and Meghan, embrace them and adapt in order to survive? I very much doubt it – but I would be delighted to be proved wrong.”

She added Harry and Meghan’s “brand is more powerfully relatable than that of the Royal Family, which is losing public support over the Sussexes just as it did over its appalling treatment of Princess Diana,” according to Dr Shola.

