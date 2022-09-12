Drew Barrymore and Justin long reunited for an emotional talk

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long talk about their relationship.

The former couple dated between 2007 and 2010.

Drew and Justin Long have a heart-to-heart on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

Barrymore, 47, and Long, 44, who dated intermittently between 2007 and 2010, had a heart-to-heart in a clip from the season 3 debut of The Drew Barrymore Show released on Monday. Barrymore sobbed during the program as she hugged Long and reflected on how they had changed after their breakup.

That’s what we did, Long recalled, “We laughed so much like that was so much a part of our relationship was that we liked hilarious people and loved laughing all the time. “I love that we maintained our love because I know for my end it will never go away.”

Barrymore cried as she said, “I feel like we’ve been through so much together too. I feel like when we used to, like, talk and FaceTime, I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin.’ I always wanted to prove what a different person I was than when we dated.” The Barbarian actor told Barrymore, “You were the best.

“We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together, we would break up. There was chaos,” Barrymore continued with a smile.”

“Fun chaos. Well, yeah, most hedonism is fun,” Long remarked, which caused both Barrymore and himself to giggle.

