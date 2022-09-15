Drew Barrymore and Selma Blair discussed death threat letters

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she received death threats from an unidentified person.

Blair framed the information in her new biography Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

The actress said it might have been someone “who disliked me in high school”.

Drew Barrymore has revealed the truth about the death threats she received from an unidentified person who pretended to be Selma Blair a few years back.

According to Independent, during an interview with Never Been Kissed star on her The Drew Barrymore Show, Blair discussed information from her new biography Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

Blair framed the information by saying, “I was very close to my mother. And my father and I went in and out of having some friendships, we never really clicked. Because he did something so unthinkable to me, I would never call him Dad again.”

Blair mentioned on the show that she had gotten a little part in a movie, and that when she found out, she called her father to tell him the joyful news.

After some time had passed, the film’s producer informed her that they had received “poison letters” from someone purporting to be her agency and stating, “I was a heroin addict.”

Blair said, “It was a real kind of poison pen letter about me and they fired me before even shooting,”

“It might have been someone “who disliked me in high school”, the Cruel Intentions actress said.

In addition, Blair recounted getting a phone call from a detective a year later who said, “We know this is not you… but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, many poison pen letters, signed by Selma Blair.”

Later on, the Legally Blonde actress learned that it was “someone involved with my father”.

In response, Barrymore gave Blair his assurance by stating, “I had never received the letters personally, and I hadn’t learned about them until later.”

The Charlie’s Angels actor continued, “I would never doubt you Selma and actually have been a total fan of yours on the side,”

