Edition: English
Edition: English

Drew Barrymore disapproves of Andrew Garfield’s six-month celibacy

Articles
Drew Barrymore disapproves of Andrew Garfield’s celibacy

  • Drew Barrymore was not impressed by Andrew Garfield’s six-month celibacy.
  • The actor went method to play a 17th century Jesuit priest in the film Silence.
  • He denied himself sex and food while working on Martin Scorsese’s 2016 picture Silence.
Drew Barrymore was not thrilled by Andrew Garfield’s six-month celibacy. Barrymore believes she can do better.

During a recent episode of Drew’s News on The Drew Barrymore Show, she emphasised Garfield’s claims that he denied himself sex and food while working on Martin Scorsese’s 2016 picture Silence, in which he co-starred with Liam Neeson and Adam Driver.

Ross Mathews, who hosts the segment with Barrymore, joked, “I get abstaining from sex, I mean I did that my entire 20s, right?” to which Barrymore quipped, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’”

Mathews carried on the joke, adding, “We buried the lede there, that’s the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal.”

“Years,” she assured.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield went method to play a 17th century Jesuit priest in the film Silence. Garfield shared that he went celibate for six months and also fasted to lose weight for the part.

“I had an incredibly spiritual experience. I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months, and fasting a lot, because me and Adam had to lose a bunch of weight anyway. It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

