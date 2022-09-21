Drew Barrymore says she could go ‘Years’ without physical intimacy: ‘What’s Wrong with Me?’

Drew said on her daytime talk show that she can go “years” without physical intimacy

The actress told host Ross Matthews that she sometimes dreams about her exes.

Drew Barrymore is an American actress, producer, talk show host, and author. A member of the Barrymore family of actors, she is the recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award.

The actress, who is 47 years old, said on Tuesday’s episode of “News” on her own daytime talk show that she can go “years” without having sex. Andrew Garfield was single for six months to prepare for his role in the movie Silence, which came out in 2016.

Ross Matthews, who is 42 years old, joked during the episode, “Well, I get staying away from intimacy. I did that my whole 20s.”

Barrymore added, “I thought, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?” I was like, ‘Yeah, so?'”

“We kind of hid the lead there. That’s the headline: “Drew can go six months, no big deal,” Ross said. Barrymore then said, “Oh, years.”

In March, the host said on The Drew Barrymore Show that she sometimes dreams about her ex-boyfriends. When Mathews asked her if she’d ever had a dream about an ex that made her go “Oooh,” Barrymore said, “I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days, Ross.”

She went on, “Every six months, I have the most amazing dream that makes me say, “Oh my God.” And I’m like, “Oh, I’m sexually active and full of life.”

Mathews stopped to ask what “libidinous” means. Barrymore told him, “Libidinous — like I have a libido. Like I’m alive and I have a pulse.”

Mathews joked: “I love that one of your exes was all over your libido in your dreams.” After they laughed together, Barrymore said, “Dreams are a safe place to figure out a lot of things.”

