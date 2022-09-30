Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah paints the town red with their romance

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah paints the town red with their romance

Articles
Advertisement
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah paints the town red with their romance

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are paints the town red with romance

Advertisement
  • Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted out on a date in New York City.
  • The couple went to an East Village Jamaican eatery.
  • They “quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,”  An eyewitness said they were “close together” throughout the meal.
Advertisement

The romance between Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah is making waves.

The couple was seen out on a date in New York City on Wednesday night, going to Miss Lily’s, an East Village Jamaican eatery.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

The informant further revealed that the duo “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”

This comes after Dua Lipa parted ways with Anwar Hadid in December 2021.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Dua Lipa responds to Iranian protests
Dua Lipa responds to Iranian protests

Rising death tolls were claimed by Iranian authorities and a Kurdish rights...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rabya Kulsoom dance performance with her husband: WATCH
Rabya Kulsoom dance performance with her husband: WATCH
Azeemah Nakhod dressed like princess, with heritage jewels: See pictures
Azeemah Nakhod dressed like princess, with heritage jewels: See pictures
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story