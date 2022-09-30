Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are paints the town red with romance

Dua Lipa responds to Iranian protests
The romance between Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah is making waves.
The couple was seen out on a date in New York City on Wednesday night, going to Miss Lily’s, an East Village Jamaican eatery.
“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”
The informant further revealed that the duo “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”
This comes after Dua Lipa parted ways with Anwar Hadid in December 2021.
