British singer Dua Lipa steps outside in classy style
Dua Lipa, a British musician, left people in awe as she posted stunning images online wearing a pink minidress.
The singer of New Rules posted sultry photos of herself on Instagram in an effort to win hearts with her unfailing beauty and toned abs.
Dua showed off her playful sense of fashion by donning a bright pink dress with a plunging front and frilled details and striking a “girly” posture for a number of Instagram photos. The singer completed her outfit with a pair of blue metallic platform heels.
Dua referenced her bright pink outfit in the caption of her post, “just girlie things.”
