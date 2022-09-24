Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles raises money in Ukraine for WHO

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Shaquille O’Neal will donate personal items for a campaign to promote healthcare in Ukraine.

The WHO Foundation opened the “Human Kind” e-store, where fans may win celebrity-donated things.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24, the WHO has documented 550 healthcare attacks.

Seven months into Russia’s war, the WHO Foundation opened the “Human Kind” e-store, where fans may win celebrity-donated things.

The organisation planned to gather $53.7 million to support WHO’s efforts in war-torn Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Shaquille O’Neal, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and other sports legends contributed signed shirts and jerseys.

Wladimir Klitschko, brother of Kyiv’s mayor, gifted a boxing glove.

Ellie Goulding and Shepard Fairey also appear.

Annie Lennox, who contributed a pair of sunglasses, called photographs from Ukraine “profoundly frightening.”

“I encourage everyone to do what they can to support the people of Ukraine through this crisis,” she said in the foundation´s statement, insisting that “healthcare is a human right that all deserve access to.”

The WHO says 5,900 civilians have perished and 8,600 have been injured, and over 12 million Ukrainian refugees are in Europe.

Over a third of Ukraine’s population, 17.7 million, needs aid.

The WHO has delivered 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine, including blood transfusion kits, pharmaceuticals, ambulances, oxygen, and surgical equipment.

