Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles raises money in Ukraine for WHO

Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles raises money in Ukraine for WHO

Articles
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles raises money in Ukraine for WHO

Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles raises money in Ukraine for WHO

Advertisement
  • Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Shaquille O’Neal will donate personal items for a campaign to promote healthcare in Ukraine.
  • The WHO Foundation opened the “Human Kind” e-store, where fans may win celebrity-donated things.
  • Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24, the WHO has documented 550 healthcare attacks.
Advertisement

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Shaquille O’Neal will donate personal items for a campaign to promote healthcare in Ukraine.

Seven months into Russia’s war, the WHO Foundation opened the “Human Kind” e-store, where fans may win celebrity-donated things.

The organisation planned to gather $53.7 million to support WHO’s efforts in war-torn Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Shaquille O’Neal, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and other sports legends contributed signed shirts and jerseys.

Wladimir Klitschko, brother of Kyiv’s mayor, gifted a boxing glove.

Ellie Goulding and Shepard Fairey also appear.

Advertisement

Annie Lennox, who contributed a pair of sunglasses, called photographs from Ukraine “profoundly frightening.”

“I encourage everyone to do what they can to support the people of Ukraine through this crisis,” she said in the foundation´s statement, insisting that “healthcare is a human right that all deserve access to.”

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24, the WHO has documented 550 healthcare attacks.

The WHO says 5,900 civilians have perished and 8,600 have been injured, and over 12 million Ukrainian refugees are in Europe.

Over a third of Ukraine’s population, 17.7 million, needs aid.

The WHO has delivered 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine, including blood transfusion kits, pharmaceuticals, ambulances, oxygen, and surgical equipment.

Advertisement

Also Read

Harry Styles’ mom Anne Twist calls out Don’t Worry Darling haters
Harry Styles’ mom Anne Twist calls out Don’t Worry Darling haters

Anne Twist said she was astounded and saddened by the criticism. Responding...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Malaika Arora shares a romantic new year post with Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora shares a romantic new year post with Arjun Kapoor
Meghan Markle ‘now planning her own book on time in royal family’
Meghan Markle ‘now planning her own book on time in royal family’
Prince William, Kate were furious as Harry's shocking book leaked
Prince William, Kate were furious as Harry's shocking book leaked
Shahid Kapoor celebrates new year with wife Mira Rajput; See pics
Shahid Kapoor celebrates new year with wife Mira Rajput; See pics
Anushka Sharma steps out in little black dress Virat Kohli in Dubai
Anushka Sharma steps out in little black dress Virat Kohli in Dubai
King Charles is
King Charles is "waiting for Harry & Meghan to destroy themselves"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story