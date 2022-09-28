Advertisement
Ed Sheeran enjoying yacht trip during his Ibiza vacation

Ed Sheeran enjoying yacht trip during his Ibiza vacation

  • Ed, 31, stunned partygoers at Wayne Lineker’s club in Ibiza with a yacht ride.
  • He wore a Versace ensemble that cost £1,600, included a brilliant pink and orange silk shirt.
  • The singer-songwriter looked in good spirits as he basked in the sun.
Fans can’t stop fawning over Ed Sheeran, the British chart-topper’s most recent appearance as he embraces a range sense of styling in his attire.

The singer-songwriter stunned partygoers at Wayne Lineker’s club while on vacation, as he casually donned the colourful ensemble as he basked in the sun on a luxurious yacht cruise in Ibiza.

The creator of the famous song “Perfect” seemed to be having a great time as he relaxed with several friends on the opulent yacht “Funky Town” on Tuesday.

In the images obtained by DailyMail, Sheeran put on a stunning display in a Versace ensemble that cost £1,600 and included a brilliant pink and orange silk shirt that cost £920 and matching shorts that cost £700.

Over a white T-shirt, Ed wore the eye-catching silk shirt open, and he finished off his look with a pair of white sneakers.

The singer of the hit song “Perfect” wore a pair of wide orange sunglasses to protect his eyes from the glaring sun and arranged his red hair in a dishevelled bun.

Ed, who did not appear to be travelling with his wife Cherry Seaborn, appeared in good spirits and grinned widely.

Following his surprise performance at O Beach Ibiza on Monday, Ed stunned partygoers at the Wayne Lineker club in Ibiza with a yacht ride.

Wayne, 60, captured the amazing moment on Instagram as the 31-year-old award-winning singer performed for admirers.

‘So this just happened …I can’t ha #wtf and all from the kindness of his heart @teddysphotos thank you,’ Wayne penned to one post.

