  • Both Ekta Kapoor, a well-known filmmaker and producer, and her mother Shobha Kapoor are in trouble with the law.
  • Bihar, issued an arrest warrant for the mother and daughter for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the feelings of their families in her web series 
  • Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms owns ALTBalaji, which is an over-the-top (OTT) platform.
Both Ekta Kapoor, a well-known filmmaker and producer, and her mother Shobha Kapoor are in trouble with the law. On Wednesday, a court in Begusarai, Bihar, issued an arrest warrant for the mother and daughter for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the feelings of their families in her web series “XXX” (Season-2).

For those who don’t know, Ekta Kapoor is the creative head and joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms Limited. The show was shown on ALTBalaji. Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms owns ALTBalaji, which is an over-the-top (OTT) platform. The company is linked to Shobha Kapoor.

Judge Vikas Kumar issued the order after receiving a complaint from Begusarai resident and ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar.

Kumar said in 2020 that ‘XXX’ (Season-2) had unpleasant scenes involving a soldier’s wife.

“The series broadcast on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji OTT channel. Shobha Kapoor works for Balaji Telefilms “Shambhu Kumar’s attorney told PTI:

“The court summoned them (Kapoors) in the case. After the protest, Kapoors eliminated several sequences from the series. They skipped court, hence a warrant was issued “PTI quoted Pathak.

In more detail about “XXX,” it is an erotic comedy-drama in which each episode tells a different story about a different aspect of a sexual relationship. The first season came out in 2018, and the second season started airing in January 2020.

