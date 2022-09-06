Ekta Kapoor says she wishes to work with Big B and not Khans or anyone else

Ekta Kapoor reveals it was her childhood dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

The film also stars Nanda Bachchan, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang and Elli Avram.

During the media interaction, Ekta Kapoor, who is backing the project, revealed that it was her childhood dream to work with Big B.

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ekta Kapoor, and Vikas Bahl were spotted in the city to unveil the teaser for “Goodbye.” Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a significant role in the movie, virtually attended the occasion.

Ekta added that she has never considered collaborating with Khans or anyone else save the illustrious actor. At the trailer presentation ceremony, the renowned producer told a fascinating anecdote.

Ekta revealed, “Since I was a young child, Big B has been the one person I have always imagined working with. I remember going to birthday celebrations at Amit ji’s house as a kid with Shweta (Nanda Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan), who are also my pals. She simply sat and stared at me the entire evening, Amitabh Sir once said to my dad (Jeetendra).

No Khans or anyone else, simply Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, was the only person I can remember wanting to collaborate with. It finally took place. Working on a movie like this is a unique experience.”

Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, and Elli Avram also have significant roles in the movie. On October 7, the slice-of-life movie is expected to be released in theatres.

