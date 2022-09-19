Elderly Man faces severe criticism on his 53rd Marriage

An interesting story about an old man from Saudi Arabia who got married 53 times is making the rounds in the media and on social media. Saudi Arabian media say that Abu Abdullah, who has been married 53 times, has also said why he has done it. Abu Abdullah says that he is on his 53rd marriage because he hasn’t found mental peace yet. Abu Abdullah is 61 years old.

According to Gulf News, Abdullah said that he was fair to all of his wives and that he married his first wife when he was 20 and she was 6 years older than him. He said that he didn’t want to get married more than once because he was happy with his wife and children. However, at age 23, he decided to get married again. He said that the shortest marriages he had lasted only one night.

People talked about the news on social media, and people had different reactions to it. Most people said that the man is crazy and needs help. They said that instead of getting married, the old man should think about his grave. Many people made fun of him by saying that he was trying to get 100 Hoors so he could take them to Jannah with him. They told him that he couldn’t find peace as long as he kept changing things up in his life. They said that he needs mental stability more than marriages. Almost everyone was upset by what he did. People made fun of him and said he must be a very flirty man.

