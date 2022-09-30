Elizabeth Olsen replies to Season 2 casting rumours

HBO series House of the Dragon was reportedly interested in casting Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen.

Henry Cavill may have also been contacted for the second season, according to rumors.

The actress has previously auditioned for the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen.

House of the Dragon’s first season is presently airing, and thus far, both audiences and critics have given the program fantastic ratings. Recent rumors stated that the HBO series was interested in casting Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen for a significant role, even though the second season of the program has already been announced. Henry Cavill may have also been contacted for the second season, according to rumors.

Fans were thrilled to hear that Olsen might be cast in House of the Dragon given her outstanding performance as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel movies and WandaVision. The actress finally responded to the persistent rumours recently while making an appearance at Variety’s Power of Women gala in Los Angeles. When asked if she had received any inquiries about appearing in Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Olsen replied, “I don’t know how things, like rumours like that, get started, and then people assume they’re legitimate.”

For the unreversed, Olsen had previously appeared in an audition for the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, but Emilia Clarke ultimately won the part. Although the actress explained and addressed rumors that she had been cast in the television series House of the Dragon, “Yes, dream casting is entertaining, but from what I’ve heard, it was also announced, which is even stranger. Such a thing is unknown to me

When questioned if she would be interested in taking on a role if the opportunity presented itself, Elizabeth remained upbeat and added that she would be open to anything that is creative and had a compelling narrative. As of right now, the main actors in House of the Dragon’s first season are Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine.

