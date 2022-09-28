Advertisement
  Elnaaz Norouzi: Can't reach my family for days due to Iran crisis
Elnaaz Norouzi: Can’t reach my family for days due to Iran crisis

  • Elnaaz Norouzi is worried about her family in Iran.
  • The 30-year-old has been unable to contact them through the internet.
  • She wants to use her voice to raise awareness of what she calls “human rights violations”.
Elnaaz Norouzi experiences worried days and worrisome nights since she is unable to contact her family in Iran. She wants to use her voice to draw attention to “how women continue to get oppressed”.

Norouzi says, “It is very important for us to talk about what is happening in the country because it is human rights violations.. They have cut off the internet, so that people cannot communicate with the people outside.”

“I am not able to reach my family. Every way of communication is blocked. It is kind of retarded, what’s going on over there. Unless we be the voice and make sure that it comes to everyone’s notice, nothing is going to change”.

She recently received a message from one of her cousins, which is how she was able to momentarily access the internet. Furthermore, the statement didn’t convey a positive image.

“She got access to the internet for five minutes, and messaged me saying they are well but I had not spoken to her for over three days. Not being in contact with them leads to so much anxiety. My cousin was telling me that there is tear gas everywhere. I am so worried,”

Norouzi confesses, “I wake up every morning, see all the new videos, and cry all day. I’m spending all my time on the internet, seeing what all is happening. The videos make me cry every time. I pray and hope for better days. I keep posting through my social media so that I can create awareness”.

