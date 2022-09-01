Elnaaz Norouzi is ‘very single’ and happy to talk about it

You can find various videos on the actor-singer Elnaaz Norouzi’s Instagram where she criticises her love life.

You can find various videos on the actor-singer Elnaaz Norouzi Instagram where she criticises her love life. Norouzi acknowledges that “some of them are inspired by real life while some aren’t” and that “the reels do pretty well.”

When asked about her dating status, the “extremely single” Norouzi replies, “There’s nothing happening! I hope one day there’s something [relevant] and there’s someone [special] and I can then go ahead and share the news with you all. At the moment, there is nothing.”

The Sacred Games star continues by saying that, in contrast to certain other actors, she wouldn’t want to hide her relationship. “I’m not one to shy away from discussing my personal life, unless it involves someone I don’t want to reveal too much about. Otherwise, if I’m in love and I trust that person, I won’t shy away from sharing [the news] with the public. For now, I don’t think there’s anyone like that, even remotely close [in my life].” The 30-year-old has worked professionally with stars Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others, and acknowledges that “working with such talented actors is something one should value” the most and use well in life to gain much-needed “experience”.