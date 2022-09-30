Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Eman Suleman, Jamil Haider raises temperature with their bold photos
Eman Suleman, Jamil Haider raises temperature with their bold photos

Eman Suleman, Jamil Haider raises temperature with their bold photos

Articles
Advertisement
Eman Suleman, Jamil Haider raises temperature with their bold photos

Eman Suleman, Jamil Haider raises temperature with bold photos

Advertisement
  • Eman has recently shared some photos from her honeymoon.
  • She and her husband Jamil Haider Rizvi look like the ideal couple.

Eman Suleman is a well-known model and actress in Pakistan. She is one of the most famous people in the country. Eman started her career as a model in 2017. Since then, she has been in a lot of ramp walks and ads.

Advertisement

She is also a strong feminist who has written about issues like student rights and the Me Too Movement.

Eman and Jamil Haider Rizvi got married not too long ago. The audience also loves the pretty couple who are in love.

Eman Suleman and Jamil Haider set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot

Eman Suleman and Jamil Haider set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot

Also Read

Eman Suleman sets social media on fire with new funky pictures
Eman Suleman sets social media on fire with new funky pictures

Almost every model in the fashion industry has her own style statement...

Eman Suleman and her new husband Jamil Haider Rizvi are on their honeymoon right now. In the most recent pictures that they have shared, the wives of both men look very pregnant.

Advertisement

The way this couplet works together is, without a doubt, mesmerising. Eman has recently shared some photos from her honeymoon, in which she and her husband Jamil Haider Rizvi look like the ideal couple. But at the same time, cyber surfers also complain about these kinds of cheap and rude pictures.

But some of Eman Suleman’s fans are also not happy with the pictures of her kissing her husband in the open. Eman wrote a sarcastic note with that picture, which means “on the nose, so chill.”

Eman Suleman and Jamil Haider set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot

Eman Suleman and Jamil Haider set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot

This pretty girl is also known as Yasmeen in Sarmad Khoosat’s Aakhri Station, where her portal is. This passionate woman’s hard work paid off when she was nominated for the Best Emerging Model award at the 18th Lux Styles Awards.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet ABLAZE
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet ABLAZE
Can Harry regain the trust of King Charles and Prince William?
Can Harry regain the trust of King Charles and Prince William?
Jennifer Lopez shares rare picture of her wedding gowns
Jennifer Lopez shares rare picture of her wedding gowns
Toni Collette speaks out about her split from Dave Galafassi
Toni Collette speaks out about her split from Dave Galafassi
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story