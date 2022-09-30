Eman Suleman, Jamil Haider raises temperature with bold photos

Eman has recently shared some photos from her honeymoon.

Eman Suleman is a well-known model and actress in Pakistan. She is one of the most famous people in the country. Eman started her career as a model in 2017. Since then, she has been in a lot of ramp walks and ads.

She is also a strong feminist who has written about issues like student rights and the Me Too Movement.

Eman and Jamil Haider Rizvi got married not too long ago. The audience also loves the pretty couple who are in love.

Eman Suleman and her new husband Jamil Haider Rizvi are on their honeymoon right now. In the most recent pictures that they have shared, the wives of both men look very pregnant.

The way this couplet works together is, without a doubt, mesmerising. Eman has recently shared some photos from her honeymoon, in which she and her husband Jamil Haider Rizvi look like the ideal couple. But at the same time, cyber surfers also complain about these kinds of cheap and rude pictures.

But some of Eman Suleman’s fans are also not happy with the pictures of her kissing her husband in the open. Eman wrote a sarcastic note with that picture, which means “on the nose, so chill.”

This pretty girl is also known as Yasmeen in Sarmad Khoosat’s Aakhri Station, where her portal is. This passionate woman’s hard work paid off when she was nominated for the Best Emerging Model award at the 18th Lux Styles Awards.