Emily Ratajkowski is spending time with Brad Pitt as friends

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski met through mutual friends in the industry.

An onlooker claimed that the couple enjoyed a meal at New York City’s Pearl Oyster Bar.

Another insider said she is using Pitt’s company to deflect attention away from her divorce.

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are eager to see what the future holds for them as they hang out.

The actor and Versace model are allegedly spending more time together but are not romantically involved.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the connection between the Bullet Train actor and the model is still “in the very early stages.”

The source continued, “But they like each other and are excited to see where things go.”

Another insider informed that Ratajkowski is trying to use Pitt’s company to deflect attention away from her recent divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company,” the source told the outlet. “She’s trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce.”

Advertisement

The outlet shared, “Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly.”

But an onlooker claimed that the couple enjoyed a meal at New York City’s Pearl Oyster Bar and that it “appeared like a date.”

Also Read Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are Hollywood’s new couple Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily divorced earlier this year. Brad Pitt has been...