Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Emily Ratajkowski talks about ‘ugly men’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split
Emily Ratajkowski talks about ‘ugly men’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split

Emily Ratajkowski talks about ‘ugly men’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split

Articles
Advertisement
Emily Ratajkowski talks about ‘ugly men’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Advertisement
  • Emily Ratajkowski disparaged “ugly men” on TikTok.
  • The 31-year-old contributed to the app’s trending “He’s a 10 but. but.
  • Fans couldn’t help but praise her for the “epic” jab that appeared to be directed at her now-divorced spouse.
Advertisement

During the weekend, Emily Ratajkowski disparaged “ugly men” on TikTok as she was divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model contributed to the app’s trending “He’s a 10 but…” trend in a duet of a post from user @Pierina.

When the original vid’s declaration, “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men,” was made, Ratajkowski nodded knowingly.

The actress in a bikini also subtly lip-synced to a five-second snippet from Digga D & Still Brickin’s remix of the rap song “Pump 101,” which contains the lyrics “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

“For legal reasons this is a joke.” The brunette beauty later pinned a follow-up letter in the comments section.

Fans couldn’t help but praise her for the “epic” jab, which appeared to be directed at her now-divorced spouse.

Advertisement

“Emily this is god tier breakup behavior 👑,” one user wrote, with another adding, “This trend is literally made for you…”

Back in July, it was reported that Ratajkowski was considering divorcing Bear-McClard due to claims of adultery.

She was seen moving out of the NYC apartment she shared with the 34-year-old producer of “Uncut Gems” late last month. The model was seen by movers bringing clothing, plants, and furniture out of the apartment complex.

A source exclusively revealed to Page Six at the time that Bear-McClard caused the separation by his own “serial” adultery. He’s a canine. It’s disgusting,” the insider said.

After just two weeks of dating, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in City Hall in New York City in 2018. Sebastian was born to the now-divorced couple in March 2021.

Ratajkowski was briefly linked to musician and art collector Jeff Magid before saying “I do” to Bear-McClard.

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together ?
Is Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together ?

The supermodel called off her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month. A...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story