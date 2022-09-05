Emily Ratajkowski talks about ‘ugly men’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split

Emily Ratajkowski disparaged “ugly men” on TikTok.

The 31-year-old contributed to the app’s trending “He’s a 10 but. but.

During the weekend, Emily Ratajkowski disparaged “ugly men” on TikTok as she was divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model contributed to the app’s trending “He’s a 10 but…” trend in a duet of a post from user @Pierina.

When the original vid’s declaration, “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men,” was made, Ratajkowski nodded knowingly.

The actress in a bikini also subtly lip-synced to a five-second snippet from Digga D & Still Brickin’s remix of the rap song “Pump 101,” which contains the lyrics “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

“For legal reasons this is a joke.” The brunette beauty later pinned a follow-up letter in the comments section.

Fans couldn’t help but praise her for the “epic” jab, which appeared to be directed at her now-divorced spouse.

“Emily this is god tier breakup behavior 👑,” one user wrote, with another adding, “This trend is literally made for you…”

Back in July, it was reported that Ratajkowski was considering divorcing Bear-McClard due to claims of adultery.

She was seen moving out of the NYC apartment she shared with the 34-year-old producer of “Uncut Gems” late last month. The model was seen by movers bringing clothing, plants, and furniture out of the apartment complex.

A source exclusively revealed to Page Six at the time that Bear-McClard caused the separation by his own “serial” adultery. He’s a canine. It’s disgusting,” the insider said.

After just two weeks of dating, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in City Hall in New York City in 2018. Sebastian was born to the now-divorced couple in March 2021.

Ratajkowski was briefly linked to musician and art collector Jeff Magid before saying “I do” to Bear-McClard.

