Eminem refuses to perform at Super Bowl without 50 Cent

50 Cent and Eminem

In response to 50 Cent’s Instagram post in which he congratulated Eminem for their Super Bowl Half Time Show Emmy, hundreds of individuals, including Kanye West, commented.

 

While announcing the success, he wrote,”Eminem is the man, he wouldn’t do the show without me that’s my boy,”

The performance that reconciled Snoop Dogg and Eminem after their feud was resolved featured 50 Cent as well.

