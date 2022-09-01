Emma Heming discusses her anguish over Bruce Willis aphasia

Emma Heming posted an Instagram video to National Grief Awareness Day.

The actor from The Sixth Sense is “moving away” from the film industry.

I placed my family’s needs ahead of my own.

Following the diagnosis of aphasia in her husband Bruce Willis, Emma Heming was open and honest about how she manages the “paralyzing sadness.”

The model and actor observed National Grief Awareness Day by posting a video on Instagram showing her exercising, gardening, and participating in a number of other activities.

Heming captioned the reel, saying, “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new activities, stepping outside of my comfort zone, and staying active.” I’m learning to live with my sadness even though it can be paralyzing at times.

“Grief is the deepest and purest form of love, according to my stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis. I hope that brings you some solace as well,” she continued.

In a joint statement released in March, the Willis family shared the tragic news of the actor from The Sixth Sense’s health scare while also announcing that the star is “moving away” from his career.

Heming was open about how caring for her husband and kids after his brain illness diagnosis had “a toll” on her mental health later in May.

According to Heming, “I placed my family’s needs ahead of my own, which I found did not make me some kind of hero.”

That much caregiving for everyone else in my household had a negative impact on my emotional and physical wellbeing, she continued. And no one in my family benefited from it.

“Recently, I heard that when you give someone too much of yourself, you wind up giving yourself too little of yourself. That truly spoke to me and halted me in my tracks, Heming said.

