Emma Roberts on Marvel’s Madame Web

Even though there hasn’t been a full character list or cast list for Tell Me Lies.

But it’s still not clear what role Roberts will play in the Spiderman spin-off.

She then said that her time on the set had been “really fun” so far.

Advertisement

Things are going to be great! Since Madame Web isn’t coming out for more than a year, we can’t wait to hear more about the next Spider-Verse story. Even though there hasn’t been a full character list or cast list for Tell Me Lies, we do know that Emma Roberts is one of the executive producers.

But it’s still not clear what role Roberts will play in the Spiderman spin-off. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress didn’t say very much about her character. Emma Roberts did, however, say, “I can tell you that I’m in L.A. right now, but I’m going back to shoot a few more scenes soon, so we’ll just have to see.”

She then said that her time on the set had been “really fun” so far.

Emma Roberts is obviously good at keeping secrets, but hey, we’ll take what we can get!

She did talk a little bit more about working with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeny, saying, “I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It’s a really, really unique cast and story, so I’m really excited. It’s been really fun to work with everyone.”

Even though Roberts didn’t give away the goods, she did set a high bar for what to expect from the movie by saying “It’s so cool” and “I can’t wait for everyone to see it, for real.”

Advertisement

Until then, we’ll have to wait until Oct. 6, 2023, when the movie comes out.

Also Read