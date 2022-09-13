Emmy Awards: Lee Jung-jae, first Asian to win best drama actor

The South Korean won for playing the main role of Seong Gi-hun in the hit Netflix show.

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, won the best drama series director prize.

Ted Lasso won best comedy series for the second year in a row.

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae has turned into the primary Asian star to win the Emmy grant for best male actor in a show.

The South Korean won for assuming the principal part of the undeniably frantic Seong Gi-hun in the hit Netflix show.

The show’s maker, Hwang Dong-hyuk, won the best dramatization series chief award, likewise the main Asian to do as such.

Ted Rope won best parody series for the second year straight, while exceptional show went to Progression, likewise for a subsequent year running.

The show’s English maker Jesse Armstrong made a correspond about the government during his acknowledgment discourse at the US TV most esteemed service of the year.

Advertisement “It’s a big week for successions – new King in the UK, this for us,” he joked. “Evidently a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”

“Keep it royalist, keep it royalist,” the show’s star Brian Cox, who was additionally in front of an audience, let him know after the crowd went genuinely silent.

Armstrong continued, "I'm not saying that we're any more legitimate in our position than he is. We'll leave that to other people." For his depiction as ambitious outsider Tom Wambsgans, which he described as a "bonkers gift of a role". Matthew Macfadyen, another Succession cast member, won best supporting drama actor. Cox was defeated by Lee from Squid Game, failing to repeat her best actor triumph from the previous year. Along with Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Keaton, Julia Garner, and Jean Smart, fellow Brit Brett Goldstein won the night's other acting awards. After winning best drama actress in 2020, Zendaya won again for her role as the young drug addict Rue in Euphoria. She remarked on stage, "Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue – I want you to know I'm so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,". Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular football coach in the movie Ted Lasso, won best leading comic actor, building on his triumph in 2021. His co-star Goldstein, who plays Lasso's assistant coach Roy Kent, also won for best supporting actor in a comedy series, mirroring his success.