Emmy Awards: Lee Jung-jae, first Asian to win best drama actor

Zendaya wins Lead Actress Emmy Award
Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as...
Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae has turned into the primary Asian star to win the Emmy grant for best male actor in a show.
The South Korean won for assuming the principal part of the undeniably frantic Seong Gi-hun in the hit Netflix show.
The show’s maker, Hwang Dong-hyuk, won the best dramatization series chief award, likewise the main Asian to do as such.
Ted Rope won best parody series for the second year straight, while exceptional show went to Progression, likewise for a subsequent year running.
The show’s English maker Jesse Armstrong made a correspond about the government during his acknowledgment discourse at the US TV most esteemed service of the year.
“It’s a big week for successions – new King in the UK, this for us,” he joked. “Evidently a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”
Armstrong continued, “I’m not saying that we’re any more legitimate in our position than he is. We’ll leave that to other people.”
For his depiction as ambitious outsider Tom Wambsgans, which he described as a “bonkers gift of a role”. Matthew Macfadyen, another Succession cast member, won best supporting drama actor.
Cox was defeated by Lee from Squid Game, failing to repeat her best actor triumph from the previous year.
Along with Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Keaton, Julia Garner, and Jean Smart, fellow Brit Brett Goldstein won the night’s other acting awards.
After winning best drama actress in 2020, Zendaya won again for her role as the young drug addict Rue in Euphoria.
She remarked on stage, “Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue – I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,”.
His co-star Goldstein, who plays Lasso’s assistant coach Roy Kent, also won for best supporting actor in a comedy series, mirroring his success.
