Emmy Awards: Mike White dedicates ‘White Lotus’ to his father

Mike White dedicates his first of three White Lotus Emmy Awards to his father.

The 52-year-old mentioned that his father, Mel White, is “struggling right now”.

Season 2 of The White Lotus is expected to premiere on HBO in October.

The 52-year-old made a fleeting reference to his father, Mel White, “struggling” when he won the trophy for outstanding directing for a limited series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

White, who is 82 years old, said of Mel, “I wanna thank my parents, I love my parents, my mom let me be the weird kid I wanted to be, and my dad who’s struggling right now.”

“Thank you so much for letting me honor him tonight.”

White didn’t go into any information about Mel’s difficulties, including any health issues or uncomfortable personal circumstances.

White and his father previously made an appearance on The Amazing Race’s 14th season in 2009. The pair participated in three competition legs.

For writing and directing The White Lotus, White received back-to-back Emmy nominations on Monday. Additionally, he received a third award for best limited or anthology series.

Other White Lotus prizes presented at the Emmys were those for Murray Bartlett for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series and Jennifer Coolidge for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series. HBO is slated to debut The White Lotus season 2 in October.

