Emmys 2022’s “Squid Game” wins, but fans are not happy

Squid Game won numerous awards in the 2022 Emmys, but there was little fanfare in South Korea.

With Lee Jung Jae winning the Best Actor Award and Hwang Dong Hyuk winning the Best Drama Director Award for Squid Game, it became the first South Korean television programme to win two consecutive Emmy Awards.

Tri City Herald writes that despite the major announcement filled social media with congratulations from fans, South Koreans didn’t exhibit the level of enthusiasm that was anticipated.

In fact, there were several negative comments from the audience, which contrasted with how enthusiastically they responded when Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win best picture at the 2020 Academy Awards.

While Squid Game’s Emmy win continued to dominate the front pages of the major South Korean media websites, local issues eventually took over.

Kim See Moo, a movie reviewer, claims, “People are getting used to (major awards). South Koreans no longer think there are any entry barriers for these awards, and they think anyone has a shot at winning if they put in the hard work.”

