Actor Celal AL is from Turkey. By playing Abdurrahman Alp in Dirilis Ertugrul, he achieved enormous renown. This magnificent undertaking began in 2014 and was completed in 2019.

These programs become well-known all across the world. It had different language dubbing. In 2019, Pakistan aired this incredible series.

Kurulus Osman, another well-liked television series, is another project that Abdurrahman Alp has worked on. This began in 2019 and is still active today.

Last year, Celal Al and his pals traveled to Pakistan, where they were welcomed with open arms by his followers. He enjoyed himself a lot here. He developed a sweet spot in his heart as a result of Pakistan’s warm and charming response.

The actor arrived with all the necessities, food, and several other objects. He gave this donation to everyone who was impacted. To children, he is really kind. His rapport with kids was therefore wonderful.