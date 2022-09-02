Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan prays for the Pakistani amid floods
Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan prays for the Pakistani amid floods

Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan prays for the Pakistani amid floods

Articles
Advertisement
Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan prays for the Pakistani amid floods

Engin Altan Düzyatan prays for the Pakistani amid floods

Advertisement

Celebrities from all over the world unite in prayer for Pakistan’s flood victims. Everybody, from Justin Trudeau to supermodel Bella Hadid, is looking for ways to assist the victims during these terrible times.

In Pakistan, recent flash floods have wreaked havoc on the whole nation. There are thousands of people who are stranded without food or shelter. Due to the widespread outcry for the victims, the incident has gained international attention.

The actor Engin Altan Düzyatan of Erturul offers prayers for the victims of the floods in Pakistan. On his Instagram, the Turkish celebrity posted a clip of the flooding in Pakistan.

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sanam Jung claps back at Insta user for calling her 'fat'
Sanam Jung claps back at Insta user for calling her 'fat'
Aahana Kumra knew when Shah Rukh Khan recognized her
Aahana Kumra knew when Shah Rukh Khan recognized her
Hrithik Roshan teaches song hook step to the festival's host
Hrithik Roshan teaches song hook step to the festival's host
Taylor Swift set to make her film debut at Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift set to make her film debut at Searchlight Pictures
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized by British media over Netflix docuseries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized by British media over Netflix docuseries
Shanina Shaik reveals what
Shanina Shaik reveals what "surprises" her about motherhood
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story