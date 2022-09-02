Engin Altan Düzyatan prays for the Pakistani amid floods

Celebrities from all over the world unite in prayer for Pakistan’s flood victims. Everybody, from Justin Trudeau to supermodel Bella Hadid, is looking for ways to assist the victims during these terrible times.

In Pakistan, recent flash floods have wreaked havoc on the whole nation. There are thousands of people who are stranded without food or shelter. Due to the widespread outcry for the victims, the incident has gained international attention.

The actor Engin Altan Düzyatan of Erturul offers prayers for the victims of the floods in Pakistan. On his Instagram, the Turkish celebrity posted a clip of the flooding in Pakistan.

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.