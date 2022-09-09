Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Esra Bilgic’s sun-kissed snap is a sight for sore eyes
Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, is popularly known for...
Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, is a popular Turkish actress who rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm. The diva recently treated her fans with sizzles photos.
Ertugrul actress took to Instagram and dropped dead gorgeous portraits of herself from her beautiful monochromatic photos. Setting the internet aflame with her mesmerizing looks, the 29-year-old debuted a full glammed-up look.
The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed, which is adored by her massive fans. She has a huge fan following with 7 million followers on Instagram. She is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.
