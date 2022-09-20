Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new sizzling pictures set internet on fire
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new sizzling pictures set internet on fire

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new sizzling pictures set internet on fire

Articles
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new sizzling pictures set internet on fire

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new sizzling pictures set internet on fire

  • The diva recently treated her fans with ethereal photos.
  • Esra smiled for the camera while wearing a casual-chic dress.
  • She has 7 million followers on her Instagram account.
Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, is a popular Turkish actress who rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm. The diva recently treated her fans with ethereal photos.

Turning to her Instagram account, Esra smiled for the camera while wearing a casual-chic dress. She looked so cute! The actress can be seen vacationing in style and beaming with happiness.

Take a look!

Esra looked lovely, and the fans were mesmerised by her captivating beauty. Many have praised her sense of fashion since she imbues each avatar she wears with delicate grace. She is attractive and has a fantastic sense of style in addition to playing a variety of roles. She has 7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Turkish News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


