“Everything you can imagine is real”, says Ananya Panday from her Italy vacation

Ananya Panday is currently on vacation in Italy.

Ananya’s next film appearance will be in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Her recent film Ligar’s songs were highly liked by the fans.

Unquestionably, Ananya Panday is a top actress of her generation. The young diva has effectively carved out a niche for herself after making her significant Bollywood debut in Student of The Year 2.

Ananya keeps her fans and following amused on social media in addition to using her acting abilities in movies by occasionally giving them a peek into her life.

Since a few days ago, the actress has been on vacation in Italy, and she has shared some pretty exotic images and videos from her trip. The actress uploaded a vacation-related mirror selfie today on her Instagram stories.

Ananya is pictured in the image sporting blue jeans and a white tank top. She frequently sends adorable mirror selfies to her followers. Ananya had already posted a number of beautiful pictures from her vacation to her Instagram account, along with the caption, “Everything you can imagine is real.”

The Liger actress may be seen having fun in the water in the photos. She was wearing a stunningly printed white bikini, which made her appear stunning. She wore little makeup and wore her hair in a middle-parting low bun. She completed the appearance with a simple necklace and a pair of stylish sunglasses. While she posed on a boat in a few photographs, she was captured in another image of swimming within a cave.

In the meantime, speaking of her professional career, Ananya Panday most recently appeared in the action film Liger. This year’s August 25 release of the pan-Indian film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Deverakonda, was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie wasn’t highly received, although the songs and the on-screen chemistry between the protagonists were both praised.

Ananya’s next film appearance will be in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. After Gehraiyaan in 2022, this film will be Ananya and Siddhant’s second collaboration.

