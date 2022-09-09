Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Instagram
After sitting on the throne for 70 years, the late monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8. The UK has officially entered a period of mourning, and advice on how to live over the coming weeks has been released for both individuals and businesses.
Except for the day of her funeral, which will be held at a future date, travel services will run as usual.
Operators are not required to alter services during the period of mourning, according to the advisory, “but there may be some modifications to service availability.”
However, on the day of the funeral, it advises: “As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.
“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.
“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures”.
The guide reads: “Many community organisations, including places of worship, Local Authorities and charities, will arrange events commemorating the life and service of Her Majesty.
“This may include holding services of reflection (or similar), as well as opportunities for those with no religious beliefs to pay their respects.”
While local governments may maintain their own books of condolence across the UK, there are no actual books of condolence at royal homes.
The following locations are available for those who want to honour the Queen with flowers.
London – Tomorrow, a memorial flower garden will be established in Green Park, serving as the primary location for placing floral tributes close to Buckingham Palace.
Flowers may be placed on the Long Walk at Cambridge Gate, which is close to the town centre, in Windsor.
Flowers can be placed on the estate at Sandringham, and guests will be shown the right spot when they arrive.
Flowers may be left at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.
Edinburgh – At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, flowers may be deposited.
